AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.11. 113,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,660,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $167.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average of $227.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,935 shares of company stock worth $41,052,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.91.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

