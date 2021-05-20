AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,564 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,639,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10,472.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 271,979 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 255,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 204,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

