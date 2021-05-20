AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 781,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 250,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.