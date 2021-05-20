AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after acquiring an additional 262,582 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 39,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,131. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08.

