AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,694 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 893,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,683 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77.

