AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 113.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment comprises 0.5% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.67% of Accel Entertainment worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACEL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,385. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053 in the last quarter. 19.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

