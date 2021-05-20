AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 104,137 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,137 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 4,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.