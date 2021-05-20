AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 4,199 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.9% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $111,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,864,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $327.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,053,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.77 and its 200-day moving average is $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

