Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of Akamai Technologies worth $101,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 660.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 21,520 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 95,654 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 8,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.