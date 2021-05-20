Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,276 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $173,772,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,566,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after buying an additional 1,502,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after buying an additional 1,367,090 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $434,286,000 after purchasing an additional 371,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

