Akash Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $237.76 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Akash Network has a market cap of $237.76 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00009593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00428307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00219762 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.07 or 0.00971608 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00034039 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 137,306,398 coins and its circulating supply is 59,302,548 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

