Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$14.25

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

AGI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB set a C$9.75 target price on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$9.75 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$10.99. 375,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 17.23. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

