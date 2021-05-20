Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 4,200 Shares

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 4,200 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $75,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,206.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Robert Paul sold 22,300 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $428,160.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $306,498.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $347,451.00.

ALEC stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 370,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,287. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alector by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.