Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,007,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,590,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after buying an additional 306,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

AMLP opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

