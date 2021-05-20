Alexa Henderson Buys 59 Shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Stock

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) insider Alexa Henderson purchased 59 shares of JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £285.56 ($373.09).

Shares of LON:JSGI opened at GBX 471 ($6.15) on Thursday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc has a 12-month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 616 ($8.05). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 510.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

