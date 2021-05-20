Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $212.54 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.03. The firm has a market cap of $575.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

