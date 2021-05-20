Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.11. 458,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,444,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $584.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.03. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

