Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.23.

A number of research firms have commented on ATD.B. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$43.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.64. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$47.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

