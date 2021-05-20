Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Up to $27.24

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.24, but opened at $28.35. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 2,375 shares traded.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alkami Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

