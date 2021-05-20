Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Alkermes worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alkermes by 527.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alkermes by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after acquiring an additional 700,898 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $10,553,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 590,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 363,330 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 510,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

