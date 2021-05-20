ALL BEST ICO Hits Market Capitalization of $12,379.49 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $12,379.49 and $40.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00018487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.96 or 0.01180074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00057607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.99 or 0.09733176 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

