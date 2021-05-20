ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.60.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

