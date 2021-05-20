Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,328,979 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.68% of Trex worth $496,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex stock opened at $97.82 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

