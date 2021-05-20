Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 238,521 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 238,521 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.42% of TopBuild worth $305,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $754,341,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,980,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.07.

NYSE BLD opened at $201.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.93 and a 52-week high of $235.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.69.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

