Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 3,897 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.96% of AutoZone worth $606,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,468.82.

AZO stock opened at $1,466.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,074.45 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,470.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,268.20.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.