Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 666,479 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 666,479 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 7.09% of Regal Beloit worth $410,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of RBC opened at $138.95 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $75.63 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.92.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

