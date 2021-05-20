Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of CME Group worth $541,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.20.

CME Group stock opened at $211.86 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $218.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $5,624,810 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

