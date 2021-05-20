Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.51% of SVB Financial Group worth $388,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after acquiring an additional 237,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,754,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $562.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $538.75 and its 200 day moving average is $458.85. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $185.89 and a twelve month high of $595.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,645 shares of company stock worth $3,566,427 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

