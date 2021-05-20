Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,859 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Eli Lilly and worth $357,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $196.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.