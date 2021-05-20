Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 257,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Illumina worth $395,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,514 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 53,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $20,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $386.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $385.78. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.44, for a total value of $1,693,760.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.