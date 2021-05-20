Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,841,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,822 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Target worth $364,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $713,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 266,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 47,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.95.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

