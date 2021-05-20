Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.84% of Western Digital worth $375,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.83 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

