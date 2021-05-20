Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.07% of Chegg worth $373,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,733,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chegg by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,668 shares of company stock valued at $45,003,983. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

