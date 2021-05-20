Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $361.73 Million Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.18% of Service Co. International worth $361,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,711 shares of company stock worth $2,838,013 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SCI opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

