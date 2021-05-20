Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $404.51 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 672,647 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.52% of CBRE Group worth $404,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 405,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after buying an additional 122,682 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.61 and a 52-week high of $88.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

