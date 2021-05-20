Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $540.76 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,642,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,918 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.27% of United Rentals worth $540,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $321.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.90. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.05 and a 1 year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

