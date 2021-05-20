Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $559.98 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 477,006 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.35% of Danaher worth $559,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $249.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.69. The company has a market cap of $177.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

