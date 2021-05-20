Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $576.16 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,473,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.30% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $576,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

