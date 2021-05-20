Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811,810 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.79% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $461,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.