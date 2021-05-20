Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 344,695 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.67% of Moody’s worth $375,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $323.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.65 and its 200-day moving average is $290.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

