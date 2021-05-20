Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.44% of Motorola Solutions worth $457,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 302,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $198.73 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $203.18. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.