Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 73.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Arista Networks worth $383,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 127,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $323.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,450,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,529 shares of company stock worth $26,829,244. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.