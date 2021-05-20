Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.80% of Domino’s Pizza worth $399,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $431.95 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $404.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.32. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPZ. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.