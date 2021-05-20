Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,029,605 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,062,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,029,605 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.65% of AerCap worth $356,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of AER opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

