Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 39,086 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.56% of Deckers Outdoor worth $331,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $4,231,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $27,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK opened at $323.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $156.62 and a 1 year high of $353.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.06.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

