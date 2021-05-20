Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 405,547 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,547 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.76% of L3Harris Technologies worth $317,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.34 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.48.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

