Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 617,925 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,979,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 617,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.56% of Etsy worth $399,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

ETSY opened at $165.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.35 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.14 and its 200-day moving average is $189.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $180,020.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,436 shares in the company, valued at $482,961.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

