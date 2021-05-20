Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 64,517 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,517 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.14% of AECOM worth $486,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ACM stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

