Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 754,949 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 754,949 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.50% of Allegion worth $508,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after acquiring an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $91,348,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after buying an additional 29,627 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08. Allegion plc has a one year low of $92.92 and a one year high of $144.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

