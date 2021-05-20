Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.56

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.06, with a volume of 6601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

